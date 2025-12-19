An invitation to a public, evidence-bounded discussion

Dr. Paul Offit has argued that scientific questions should be resolved in peer-reviewed venues rather than on debate stages. In principle, I agree.

In practice, however, the public has no direct way to evaluate whether the conclusions of influential COVID-19 vaccine papers are actually supported by the underlying data and methods.

For that reason, I’m proposing a structured, public, evidence-bounded discussion focused exclusively on the published literature addressing one narrow question:

Did the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines show a clear net mortality benefit based on the studies available in the peer-reviewed literature?

Proposed format

Duration: 60 minutes

Scope: Peer-reviewed papers only

Preparation: Each participant submits up to three papers in advance; the reference list is shared publicly at least 14 days before the discussion

Structure:

Brief presentation of each paper’s claims and methods

Focused discussion of assumptions, bias, and interpretation

No appeals to authority, intent, or policy—only what the papers actually demonstrate

Equal talk time for both sides

The goal is not to “win” a debate, but to allow a technically literate audience to see—clearly and transparently—how different experts interpret the same published evidence.

To acknowledge the time commitment, I will make a substantial donation to a charitable organization of Dr. Offit’s choosing. The discussion, transcript, and referenced materials will be made publicly available in full.

If Dr. Offit would prefer not to participate in a direct discussion with me, I am equally open to having the discussion with another academic expert of his choosing, provided the discussion follows the same evidence-bounded format.

Given the importance of this topic to public trust in medicine, I believe a careful, transparent examination of the published literature—conducted in the open—would be of real value.

