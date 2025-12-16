Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Madhava Setty, MD's avatar
Madhava Setty, MD
10h

Really an excellent synopsis Steve. If this were a rational world this approach would be accepted as an excellent first pass at establishing a methodology and system by which we will get to the best answers in the quickest way.

But this is NOT a rational world. I would highly encourage all of your readers to leave comments on Offits substack post. The strident voices which support his view are emboldened by their presumed majority.

Please leave comments. To his credit, Paul allows comments from everyone, not just paying subscribers.

Choosing not to speak up after an invitation from ACIP needs to be called out.

Madhava Setty, MD

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Kirsch
WayneBGood's avatar
WayneBGood
10h

Paul Offit's article is like a one-room shack with a leaky roof.

This article is like a Vanderbilt mansion!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
58 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture