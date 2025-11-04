Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deanna Kline's avatar
Deanna Kline
15h

Today would have been my father’s 83rd birthday if the jabs had not killed his brain function; his dad lived to 93 and grandad lived to 96. Wonder about another family, what are the odds that 3 of 5 sisters, ages 60, 64, 70 would develop a new breast mass all within a 3 year time frame of each other..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Steve Kirsch and others
Drew Skonberg,DC's avatar
Drew Skonberg,DC
16h

You’re like a pit bull Steve, once you latch onto something, you don’t let go!!👍👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture