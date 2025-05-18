Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Laima Stubbs
No one is listening and no one cares is the consistent attitude and my gosh I’d love to see that change but I’m not holding my breath

Dr Ferdinand Santos III
There is 0 evidence that the quackcine poisions saved a single person - ever.

I am healthy. You inject me against the non-existing bat 'virus' which is apparently flying around the world. I don't die. I live and remain healthy. You count me as a 'survivor' someone who 'benefitted' from the stab. This is not 'science', not reality and completely disconnected from truth. Your stab didn't do a damn thing.

Even worse is the opposite. You stab me. I die. The narrative says it would have been much worse without the stab. You stab me. I get cancer. The narrative says I had it already, just undiagnosed. You stab me and I feel like sh*t for 2 years or longer. The narrative says it is 'Long Virus'.....etc etc.

It is all a fraud. Any data set even remotely suggesting that the poisons 'saved' someone is a fraud. There is 0 proof they do anything but kill or maim. A control experiment - put some sick 'Rona' sufferers (hypochondriacs) who are 'fully boostered' in a room with unstabbed healthy people. Have the Ronians cough, spit, hack, vomit, all over the healthy people. Not a damn thing will happen to the healthy unstabbed.

