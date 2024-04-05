Watch the video below to see how they ghosted me when I tried to talk to their media relations department.

Executive summary

I’ve been trying for over 2 weeks now to get a comment from Santa Clara Department of Public Health media relations head Aaron Groff on my SCC DPH FOIA story.

Can anyone help me locate him? SCC DPH can’t find him either!

His last known email is: aaron.groff@phd.sccgov.org

His last known phone number was: (408) 222-0410.

Watch this video

and this video as well is even better:

Summary

Aaron Groff appears to be missing and nobody can find him.

I have an important question for him about the SCCDPH data. It appears that the COVID vaccines are making people more likely to get COVID!!! That’s what their data says.

If you can help me locate him, please let me know in the comments!

