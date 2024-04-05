The head of media relations for Santa Clara County Dept of Public Health has been missing since March 25, 2024
Nobody seems to be able to locate him! But oddly, they don't seem concerned about his absence.
Executive summary
I’ve been trying for over 2 weeks now to get a comment from Santa Clara Department of Public Health media relations head Aaron Groff on my SCC DPH FOIA story.
Can anyone help me locate him? SCC DPH can’t find him either!
His last known email is: aaron.groff@phd.sccgov.org
His last known phone number was: (408) 222-0410.
Watch this video
and this video as well is even better:
Aaron Groff appears to be missing and nobody can find him.
I have an important question for him about the SCCDPH data. It appears that the COVID vaccines are making people more likely to get COVID!!! That’s what their data says.
If you can help me locate him, please let me know in the comments!
Looks like he's doing a Martin Bormann evasion and escape job.
Get Pinkerton's on his case.
Andy. 6 Apr. 2024.
Call Larry! I’ve never met a Larry I didn’t like. He will answer. Larry’s always answer.
Good luck!