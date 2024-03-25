They tell you to get the shot, but their own data shows that the shots make it more likely you’ll get COVID.

Executive summary

Based on new data I just got from a FOIA request, it appears that the public health epidemiologists in Santa Clara County knew in January 2022 that the vaccines made people more likely to get COVID, but they remained silent.

I predict that there will be further silence on this matter: no accountability and no opportunity for public challenges. They will continue to push the shots as if nothing had happened and the mainstream media will ignore this important data.

Here is the data for you to download yourself

Download it here. When you click the link, it will silently download the Excel file to your Downloads folder.

Summary of the data

The data in the spreadsheet is from January 2022 and contains a line for each person who was diagnosed with COVID in that month.

N means unvaccinated. Y means vaccinated. U means unknown. Blank means unknown.

Santa Clara County is highly vaccinated (95%), but it isn’t that highly vaccinated!

The rows are 10 year age groups.

So the percentage of people who were diagnosed with COVID (98% or more) was higher than the percentage of people who got the vaccine (under 95%).

In other words, the vaccine made you more likely to get COVID instead of 10X less likely that they claimed in the clinical trials.

This is consistent with the

The exact same thing is happening in Australia!

Stunning parallels in Australia:

Summary