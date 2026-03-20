Executive summary

On September 13th, 2025 in New York city, Pierre Kory and I had a “debate” with “Professor Dave” (who is not a professor) and Dan Wilson aka “Debunk the Funk.”

We were supposed to debate 6 questions:

Vaccines & Autism: Is there a link? Measles Outbreak: Is misinformation to blame? COVID vax saved lives? Are kids better off being fully vaccinated according to the CDC vaccination schedule or fully unvaccinated? Should we eliminate liability protection for vaccine manufacturers? Is Ivermectin effective against COVID 19?

We tried on our side to bring up serious issues that were on topic like the Madsen study for autism and KCOR for determining COVID shot risk/benefit (I provided the KCOR full description to them ahead of time). They didn’t engage in these points and switched topics, so we ended up talking past each other.

Claude analyzed the transcript and concluded there were no “winners” but lessons learned if you want to have a serious scientific debate in the future:

Was anything decided? Nothing was decided. Both sides’ priors were confirmed for their respective audiences. The format guaranteed this — no agreed definitions of evidence quality, no neutral referee with power to call points, no pre-specified criteria for what would constitute a win on any question. The promoter calling it the “Greatest Vaccine Debate In History” is itself a kind of performance; that framing is about audience engagement, not epistemic progress. The most that can be said is that a few genuinely substantive methodological questions were surfaced — the Madsen adjustment opacity, the healthy vaccinee effect in the Czech data, the immune amnesia mechanism — but none were resolved. The most honest framing of the outcome is probably: both sides demonstrated that they can talk past each other fluently for 100 minutes. The productive takeaway is a blueprint for what a better-structured debate would require — agreed evidentiary standards, a qualified moderator with enforcement authority, single topics with sufficient time, and pre-committed criteria for what would constitute resolution.

The video, the transcript, and the AI analyses

The video

The transcript

Claude analysis of the debate

AlterAI analysis of the 2002 Madsen study

The most important part of the debate: unmasking the Madsen autism study

Kory brought up the fact that the raw data in the famous 2002 Madsen autism study showed a 45% increase in autism rates in the vaccinated. The authors made that signal “go away” but did it in a non-scientific manner designed to make the signal disappear. The raw age-matched comparisons were NEVER shown and they refuse to disclose the data.

This AlterAI analysis of the Madsen autism study is very illuminating. It shows how corrupt the research is.

Of course, Professor Dave and Debunk the Funk saw no problems at all with the study. When they agree with the outcomes, somehow their skills at debunking studies completely vanish! A double-standard.

Read the analysis and decide for yourself.

Summary

This would have been more interesting if our opposition actually engaged with our points instead of avoiding them and talking about other things.

For example, when I brought up KCOR which is a method to interpret the Czech record level data to compute risk/benefit, they brought up VAERS and analyzing data based on vaccine brand, neither of which has anything to do with the KCOR analysis which is about neutralizing the dynamic and static healthy vaccinee effect (HVE).

So nothing was resolved.

Lessons learned for the next time: