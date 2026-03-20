Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew J. Cass's avatar
Andrew J. Cass
20m

You could never have a debate or an intelligent conversation with anyone who’s been captured by the vaccine industrial complex cult. It’s like talking to a six-year-old.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Texas Evan's avatar
Texas Evan
15m

What's the point of debating people who are paid by big Pharma to defend them?

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture