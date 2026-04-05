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Proberta's avatar
Proberta
9hEdited

Vaxxines have been damaging and killing children for centuries! And record of that has been ERASED from our history.

The Raggedy Ann & Andy dolls were created in 1915 and became a symbol of the 'ANTI-VAXXINATION MOVEMENT of 1915!

In 1915 THOUSANDS of children died from the Smallpox Vaxxine!

The dolls were designed for families who had lost a child to the vaxxine.

The dolls were intentionally designed the doll to be limp and floppy to represent a child suffering from vaccine injury. AND GET THIS!!! The original dolls eyes were stitched X's, to show that it was dead!

And Raggedy Ann & Andy were the national symbol of the ANTI-Vaxx movement

of 1915!!!

Ever hear that in your history?

The Evil have been doing this A LONG time, and then erasing it.

P.S. When the adverse reactions to the vaxxines were originally being reported, it they called it 'Vaxxine Induced Encephalopathy'.

You can see why they changed it to 'Autism'.

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Kathy Sincere's avatar
Kathy Sincere
8h

Donald Triplett was featured in an amazing book by Dan Olmsted and Mark Blaxill written in 2010. The Age of Autism - Mercury, Medicine and a Man-Made Epidemic. The book cover features a quote by RFK Jr. "A devastating account that shows how medical and manufacturing interests have mounted an assault on human health for decades and covered their tracks along the way: autistic children are the canaries in the coal mine." Mercury was the link to all eleven children first identified by Kanner as autistic.

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