Donald Triplett, the first child to be officially diagnosed with autism, likely was vaccinated with a vaccine with an aluminum adjuvant and started displaying autistic behaviors soon after
Whoa! Aluminum adjuvants were first introduced into vaccines in 1932, right before the birth of patient #1 who likely got that vaccine before he started exhibiting signs of autism.
Executive summary
Donald Triplett was the first child in the world to have been officially diagnosed with autism in 1943.
He was born in 1933, the year after aluminum adjuvants were introduced into the diphtheria vaccine. He died a few years ago in 2023.
Donald likely got the diphtheria vaccine when he was very young and shortly thereafter started exhibiting signs of autism (before age 2).
Donald was officially diagnosed with autism in 1943.
But autism didn’t take off in America until the late 1980’s, which is when vaccine makers got immunity from the US government.
Here’s the original post by Forrest Maready that tipped me off to the timing.
The timing is stunning, isn’t it?
It could just be a coincidence of course, just like the McDowell triplets all becoming autistic within hours of each other and starting 2 hours after their vaccine injections. Funny thing is… this is the ONLY case we know about of triplets becoming autistic within hours of each other.
Hmmm….
The details
Details here from Grok. Here are the highlights:
Summary
It’s hard to dismiss case #1 as another “coincidence.”
NOBODY wants to do the definitive study of kids who died from SIDS or became rapidly autistic within 24 hours and looked back to see if they were given a vaccine within the last 7 days. That would nail it.
Such a study would be enlightening, but nobody has done it because we really don’t want to know the answer, do we?
And besides, it would cost over $100K to do the study, and the NIH can’t really afford to spend money on a study like this since scientists think that there is scientific consensus that vaccines don’t cause autism, there is no point in rehashing it.
Vaxxines have been damaging and killing children for centuries! And record of that has been ERASED from our history.
The Raggedy Ann & Andy dolls were created in 1915 and became a symbol of the 'ANTI-VAXXINATION MOVEMENT of 1915!
In 1915 THOUSANDS of children died from the Smallpox Vaxxine!
The dolls were designed for families who had lost a child to the vaxxine.
The dolls were intentionally designed the doll to be limp and floppy to represent a child suffering from vaccine injury. AND GET THIS!!! The original dolls eyes were stitched X's, to show that it was dead!
And Raggedy Ann & Andy were the national symbol of the ANTI-Vaxx movement
of 1915!!!
Ever hear that in your history?
The Evil have been doing this A LONG time, and then erasing it.
P.S. When the adverse reactions to the vaxxines were originally being reported, it they called it 'Vaxxine Induced Encephalopathy'.
You can see why they changed it to 'Autism'.
Donald Triplett was featured in an amazing book by Dan Olmsted and Mark Blaxill written in 2010. The Age of Autism - Mercury, Medicine and a Man-Made Epidemic. The book cover features a quote by RFK Jr. "A devastating account that shows how medical and manufacturing interests have mounted an assault on human health for decades and covered their tracks along the way: autistic children are the canaries in the coal mine." Mercury was the link to all eleven children first identified by Kanner as autistic.