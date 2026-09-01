Executive summary

My post on Amish unvaccinated kids not having autism got picked up by President Trump.

Nobody in the Amish community has ever heard of an unvaccinated Amish kid with that autism.

IMPORTANT

If you have an autistic child who is under 20 years old, please take this new survey even if you’ve filled out previous surveys. This new survey has been carefully designed to collect everything we need. Thanks!

My original post on X on autism for unvaccinated Amish kids

On August 14, 2026, I made this post about the Amish this using a graphic I generated with ChatGPT. Nobody can dispute this by producing the name of an unvaccinated Amish child with autism.

Only vaccinated Amish kids get autism.

Baffling isn’t it? Scientists can’t “explain it.”

It’s the perfect natural experiment because everything else is the same about these kids (environment, food, water, air, genetics). The only thing differing in autistic Amish kids is their vaccination status.

The trolls on X simply hate this.

So they claim “misinformation” and point to studies which OMIT the vaccination status of the Amish kids, hoping that nobody sees the difference.



17 days later, President Trump posts the image I made on Truth Social

If you have an autistic child under age 20, please take this new survey (takes about a minute for most people)

Just click the image for the survey…

Summary

No unvaccinated Amish kid with autism in history as far as we know.

All the Amish kids with autism have one thing in common: they are all vaccinated.

So states like New York are trying to require the Amish get vaccinated to protect them.

If you have a child under age 20 with autism, please take the survey.

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