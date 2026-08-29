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ImpeachBidenNow's avatar
ImpeachBidenNow
3h

Thanks for all you do Steve ! My heart breaks at the children and their families being destroyed by so-called vaccines ! What's worse are parents who just refuse to read nor investigate the data that has been around for years, ingrained with the thought "Medical" establishments and providers would never harm children. When in fact they don't give a damn about the health of children they happily sacrifice them for greed, cowardess, intentional ignorance, etc .

Children need to be saved, parents need to save their own children, no one else is gonna standup and do it for you !

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
2h

Everyone really needs to understand this.. read it more than once. Digest it.

The Childhood Vaccine Law of 1986 protects vaccine manufacturers with essentially litigation proof immunity.

So Bigpharma could literally say "yep, vaccines cause Autism" and there would be zippo legally you could do about it.

So there is your prima facie evidence that all vaccines... All OF THEM...are absolutely unavoidably unsafe.

Bigpharma litigation protection is 100% political... zero... zippo scientific justification.

Bipharma is more concerned of losing the political vaccine narrative than any litigation.

Always.

Remeber.

That.

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