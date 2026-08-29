Executive summary

The preliminary results of the sudden-onset autism study are summarized below. They are stunning.

I reached out the Chief Science Officer of the Autism Science Foundation to share the results, but at the recent IACC meeting, she turned off her camera as soon shortly after I joined the green room and started speaking, and then she ignored all my emails sent during and after the meeting offering to share the data with her. This tells you that “they” know damn well this is a mass gaslighting campaign.

Mainstream AI will claim the results are survey bias.

Survey bias is a credible hand-waving explanation because the people promoting the survey have critical thinking skills intact and tend to attract other critical thinkers. So this could be a possible explanation.

Fortunately, this isn’t our only data source.

We have dispositive data showing this simply isn’t the case and that the AI is just gaslighting us. Specifically,

We have the actual medical records from a large US pediatric clinic with over 6,000 unvaccinated kids over the last 25 years. ZERO AUTISM in the practice only for the unvaccinated kids (which is most of the kids). These are the counts of kids tracked from birth to over 4 years old. Yet every surrounding clinic has autism rates of 1 in 20. The kids share the same environment, the same food, the same air, water. The big difference: vaccination.

The Amish are another stunning example. Over the past 330 years, nobody has been able to identify a single Amish unvaccinated kid with autism. If there is such a child, the child doesn’t seem to have a name.

Also, references to autism pre-vaccines is not proof vaccines don’t cause autism. It is proof that not all autism is caused by vaccines. It’s only around 80% or more of cases…

Please take 5 seconds and retweet this now

Most importantly, PLEASE take 5 seconds and click on this tweet below and hit the re-post button to spread the survey. This is really important. There are only 140 retweets and if everyone retweets it, we can spread it to 80,000 retweets and reach a much bigger audience.

Just click the image and click the retweet button in the lower left. Thanks!

Survey results

The survey showed we’ve been lied to. The primary trigger of autism is vaccination. No doubt about it.

30% of onsets on the same day as vaccination 40% of onsets within 2 days of vaccination Onset age peaks at 18 month aligning with CDC vaccination schedule Onsets are least likely to happen on Sunday.

How the experts explain the results

When I ask autism “experts” to explain this, they either ignore me or claim the survey is biased. Of course it is biased. All surveys are biased.

But these scientists NEVER OFFER to run the survey against their followers. Every single one refused. They don’t want to know. That’s the confirmation.

If we were wrong, the “experts” would eagerly embrace the opportunity to prove we are wrong using our own survey against us similar to how Marcus Zervos was so excited to run the definitive study to show vaccinated kids are healthier. We all know how well that worked out, don’t we?

We can pre-specify the test: I claim that the number of onsets on day 0 to 5 are greater than days 6 to 60 combined whereas under the null, the onsets in 6 to 60 should be around 10x larger (evenly distributed over the vaccination interval).

But none want to do that.

Scientists are supposed to seek truth, not run and hide under a rock like Autism Science Foundation Alycia Halladay did when I tried to share the survey results with her.

My 3 minute IACC speech

I want to talk to you today about the elephant in the room: the biggest and most destructive gaslighting campaign in human history: the claim that vaccines don’t cause autism.

My name is Steve Kirsch and I’m a data scientist in California.

I’m currently involved in a research study focused exclusively on sudden-onset autism cases where children were developing normally until an ONSET date which is when the PARENTS first noted a DRAMATIC and LASTING behavior change had occurred.

I’d like to share with you the preliminary results which indicate that autism onset is man-made, not naturally occurring.

The method used was a parent survey that was publicly distributed by a diverse group of individuals and organizations that asked open-ended and specific questions, and asked parents to quantify both their certainty AND ability to produce contemporaneous documentation.

We found three things:

the age at autism onset noted by parents PEAKS at 18 months and then drops by a factor of 12 at month 19. -- pause-- This is not natural; it aligns precisely with the man-made CDC vaccination schedule. 30% of the onsets happened within 1 day of vaccination and 40% within 2 days of vaccination. That is not random chance. That is a hallmark of causality. The day of the week mattered; Sunday was 50% lower than weekdays. Genes don’t take weekends off. But pediatricians do.

The McDowell triplets are a stunning example of this effect: the only time in human history where perfectly normal triplets became severely and irreversibly autistic within hours of each other and it started just 2 hours after vaccination. Nobody can explain why that happened even though it’s obvious to anyone who hears the story.

Genes may load the gun, but vaccines pull the trigger. And if nobody pulls the trigger, nobody gets shot.

Why aren’t doctors speaking out? Consider the case of California Pediatrician Doug Hulstedt. In 23 years, he had 47 cases of sudden onset autism happening 2 weeks AFTER vaccination but ZERO in the 2 weeks before a scheduled vaccine appointment. The medical board of California revoked his license because Hulstedt wrote ONE vaccine medical exemption.

And there is ONE pediatric practice operating in the US that doesn’t vaccinate kids. Not a single case of autism since inception, 25 years ago. Over 6,526 unvaccinated kids. 0 autism. In adjacent clinics that follow the CDC schedule, the rates of autism are 1 in 15 kids. But they can’t go public with their data, because their medical licenses would be revoked for not following the CDC guidelines on vaccination.

I urge the panel to set as a TOP priority to INDEPENDENTLY replicate these results. The questions are simple and the data collection can be completed in less than a day.

This is the single most important thing you can and should do. Collect and PUBLICLY release the data for all to see.

Summary

This survey will soon be run against a neutral list.

Then it will be all over and there will be no place to hide.

This will be the biggest upset in scientific history because for decades parents were gaslit by pediatricians who assured them that “vaccines don’t cause autism.” It was a big lie that has irreparably damaged millions of kids.

And it is so preventable because every peer-reviewed study comparing fully vaccinated and fully unvaccinated shows that the fully unvaccinated are healthier. And if you did a survey on families where some kids are fully vaccinated and other kids are fully unvaccinated, you will find that in 20 out of 21 families the unvaccinated kids are far healthier.

Please take 5 seconds to retweet that post at the top of the article. Thanks!

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