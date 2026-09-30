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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
12h

I’ve heard so many sad stories like this that it’s time we do something. Vaccines are horrible and no parent should put them on their children.

However, if, for whatever reason, a parent decides to allow vaccinations, they need to the risks that come with it and what they can do to protect themselves. Document, document, document so you can go after these manufacturers: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/a-black-friday-gift-that-could-actually

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
12h

The burden of proof is on the autism creators. If the proximity of Autism, SID or other serious adverse effects from the vaccination is a coincidence, a "black swan" event which has no connection to the vaccinations recently given, they must provide the evidence to support this assertion. Where are the studies? Where is the clinical evidence? What is the scientific basis for calling it a random event? We all know their answer to these questions: they have no answer.

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