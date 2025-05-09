One chart is all you need to show the COVID vaccines had no mortality benefits
I believe I am the first person in the world to realize we can prove that the COVID vaccines were completely useless in saving lives with just one graph of publicly available data.
Executive summary
Above is a graph of the cumulative population case fatality rate (CFR) in the UK, US, Europe, Israel, and the world. The CFR is defined as COVID deaths / COVID cases.
See how it doesn’t drop anywhere after the shots are rolled out?
Vaccines work by either:
reducing infections
reducing the case fatality rate
both.
The vaccine was rolled out everywhere during the alpha variant and older people were prioritized. That last part is key.
If you are measuring the whole population CFR (which is most accurately done using the cumulative CFR since you don’t have to exactly match deaths and cases), then if cases in the elderly were reduced, the population CFR would drop since it would reflect the lower CFR of the young.
So it means that if either 1 or 2 was true, the population CFR would drop.
So the cumulative CFR, in the first 3 months of 2021 when COVID cases were prevalent, is an excellent indicator of whether the shots made a difference in terms of COVID mortality.
It doesn’t move.
The shots did not reduce COVID mortality and were a complete con job on the world.
The emperor has no clothes.
Proof in detail
I can prove this in great detail with the Czech data where we have exact matching between COVID cases and the associated COVID death in every 5 year age group.
This data overcomes the excuse that “oh, they reduced COVID testing to EXACTLY compensate for the reduced COVID deaths caused by the vaccines.”
With the Czech data, even if they changed testing, it didn’t matter because they tracked the deaths for each case that they did identify. This gives us very accurate CFR numbers.
Below is the CFR by age for older people in the Czech Republic. See how it doesn’t go down when the vaccines were rolled out starting in December 2020 to these older cohorts? There were plenty of cases available to move the CFR down until May 2021 (ISO week 17).
Similarly, the population cumulative CFR didn’t move down either until Delta and Omicron. It was the variant that dropped the CFR, not the vaccine.
And surprise: Delta actually had a lower CFR than Alpha!
Here’s the CFR on a weekly basis to show there was no trickery. The top line is those born in 1930 and they are 5 year age groups. See how even the weekly numbers don’t change?
And if there was no benefit during alpha, the chance of any mortality benefit during the other waves is slim to none as ChatGPT validated for me.
ChatGPT validation
ChatGPT agrees with me on all of the above. Full discussion.
The false explanations I’ve heard
The CFR of the unvaccinated went up during alpha which counterbalanced the 90% drop in the vaccinated. There is no mechanism of action that can explain how the CFR for the unvaccinated dynamically goes up in a way to EXACTLY NULLIFY the rollout schedule of the COVID vaccine to elderly population in every 5 year age group (which rolled out at different times).
CFR depends on testing volume, so CFR might remain flat if IFR goes down but testing volume also goes down. The Czech data doesn’t depend on testing volume because if you found a case, they tracked the death associated with the case. So it is invariant to testing volume.
The CFR went down in Jan-March according to the US Surveillance data. It sure did! But did you also notice that it went down in all age groups at the same time?The reason is that the US had different variants than the Czech Republic and the US didn’t get to 50% alpha (a less lethal variant than the previous variant) until the end of March. This is also why the drop started before the shot even rolled out. The sign of big trouble is that after the drop was over at the end of March, the CFR went up the next month. If the vaccines worked it should have kept going down.
A message to mainstream media
What this means is that Trump’s Operation Warp Speed was a complete and utter failure.
This is your chance to call Trump out on this and blame him for the 500,000 or more Americans who were killed by the vaccine he created.
If you like my work…
Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for just $5/month.
Summary
Once you see it, it is ridiculously easy to show anyone with an open mind, compelling evidence that the COVID vaccines provided no mortality benefit whatsoever in just one publicly accessible plot.
It’s obvious that the shots should be taken off the market because they provide no mortality benefit which was the whole rationale for doing them in the first place. That, and they’ve killed over 500,000 Americans so far. Those are my top 2 reasons for stopping the shot.
The hard part is finding people with an open mind.
Steve Kirsch— THANK YOU.
I think the key word there was “open mind”! They have closed and evil
minds. They will never admit any wrong doing unless forced too.