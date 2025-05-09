Executive summary

In the first 3 months of 2021, the population CFR didn’t fall anywhere. This is the smoking gun proof that the COVID vaccines didn’t have a mortality benefit. It was all downside. Nobody in the mainstream medical community has been able to figure this out.

Above is a graph of the cumulative population case fatality rate (CFR) in the UK, US, Europe, Israel, and the world. The CFR is defined as COVID deaths / COVID cases.

See how it doesn’t drop anywhere after the shots are rolled out?

Vaccines work by either:

reducing infections reducing the case fatality rate both.

The vaccine was rolled out everywhere during the alpha variant and older people were prioritized. That last part is key.

If you are measuring the whole population CFR (which is most accurately done using the cumulative CFR since you don’t have to exactly match deaths and cases), then if cases in the elderly were reduced, the population CFR would drop since it would reflect the lower CFR of the young.

So it means that if either 1 or 2 was true, the population CFR would drop.

So the cumulative CFR, in the first 3 months of 2021 when COVID cases were prevalent, is an excellent indicator of whether the shots made a difference in terms of COVID mortality.

It doesn’t move.

The shots did not reduce COVID mortality and were a complete con job on the world.

The emperor has no clothes.

Proof in detail

I can prove this in great detail with the Czech data where we have exact matching between COVID cases and the associated COVID death in every 5 year age group.

This data overcomes the excuse that “oh, they reduced COVID testing to EXACTLY compensate for the reduced COVID deaths caused by the vaccines.”

With the Czech data, even if they changed testing, it didn’t matter because they tracked the deaths for each case that they did identify. This gives us very accurate CFR numbers.

Below is the CFR by age for older people in the Czech Republic. See how it doesn’t go down when the vaccines were rolled out starting in December 2020 to these older cohorts? There were plenty of cases available to move the CFR down until May 2021 (ISO week 17).

This is the cumulative case fatality rate for older ages. If the vaccines worked, the curves should be going down. They go up.

Similarly, the population cumulative CFR didn’t move down either until Delta and Omicron. It was the variant that dropped the CFR, not the vaccine.

And surprise: Delta actually had a lower CFR than Alpha!

This is all ages CFR for the Czech Republic. If the COVID shots reduced mortality via lower cases OR lower CFR, the full population CFR should have plummeted starting in Jan 2021. No effect can be seen.

Here’s the CFR on a weekly basis to show there was no trickery. The top line is those born in 1930 and they are 5 year age groups. See how even the weekly numbers don’t change?

Weekly CFR for older ages in the Czech Republic. Those born in 1930 are on top. The green line are born in 1955. As you can see, there is no downward trend for any of these first to be vaccinated groups.

And if there was no benefit during alpha, the chance of any mortality benefit during the other waves is slim to none as ChatGPT validated for me.

ChatGPT validation

ChatGPT agrees with me on all of the above. Full discussion.

The false explanations I’ve heard

The CFR of the unvaccinated went up during alpha which counterbalanced the 90% drop in the vaccinated. There is no mechanism of action that can explain how the CFR for the unvaccinated dynamically goes up in a way to EXACTLY NULLIFY the rollout schedule of the COVID vaccine to elderly population in every 5 year age group (which rolled out at different times). CFR depends on testing volume, so CFR might remain flat if IFR goes down but testing volume also goes down. The Czech data doesn’t depend on testing volume because if you found a case, they tracked the death associated with the case. So it is invariant to testing volume. The CFR went down in Jan-March according to the US Surveillance data. It sure did! But did you also notice that it went down in all age groups at the same time?The reason is that the US had different variants than the Czech Republic and the US didn’t get to 50% alpha (a less lethal variant than the previous variant) until the end of March. This is also why the drop started before the shot even rolled out. The sign of big trouble is that after the drop was over at the end of March, the CFR went up the next month. If the vaccines worked it should have kept going down.



A message to mainstream media

What this means is that Trump’s Operation Warp Speed was a complete and utter failure.

This is your chance to call Trump out on this and blame him for the 500,000 or more Americans who were killed by the vaccine he created.

Summary

Once you see it, it is ridiculously easy to show anyone with an open mind, compelling evidence that the COVID vaccines provided no mortality benefit whatsoever in just one publicly accessible plot.

It’s obvious that the shots should be taken off the market because they provide no mortality benefit which was the whole rationale for doing them in the first place. That, and they’ve killed over 500,000 Americans so far. Those are my top 2 reasons for stopping the shot.

The hard part is finding people with an open mind.

