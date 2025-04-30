Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Curtis K. Chocholous's avatar
Curtis K. Chocholous
7h

RFK Jr. should be making this public!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Chris W's avatar
Chris W
7h

A control group of unvaccinated individuals, would have added massive weight to the importance of this study.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
153 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture