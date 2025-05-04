Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Kirsch's avatar
Steve Kirsch
3h

there are lots of honest doctors... pierre kory, paul marik, robert malone, peter mccullough, ryan cole, meryl nass, .... all calling for the shots to be stopped.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
WayneBGood's avatar
WayneBGood
3h

As of 5/4/2025 Dr. Mary Talley Bowden's organization Americans for Health Freedom has 242 elected officials, 5 Candidates, 1 surgeon general, 1 state republican party, 1 state congressional district, 17 Republican Party county committees and 7 physician organizations pledging to call for the covid shots to be pulled off the market and not take donations from big pharma.

https://www.americansforhealthfreedom.org/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture