Professor Murray,

I have written more vaccine article on Substack than anyone else in the world. Over 1,800 articles. I have over 1M followers worldwide. I have 2 science degrees from MIT and a decent h-index considering I went into business after leaving MIT.

Did the COVID shots kill > saved?

That is the #1 question of our generation.

We have the record-level data available to answer that question without any doubt.

But nobody wants to look at it to assess the net benefit/harm balance.

NOBODY.

How about we have a discussion about the BEST publicly available record-level dataset in the world: the Czech Republic data.

I’ve been studying it for over a year now and it shows that killed>saved. Highly statistically significant.

That’s why EVERYONE ignores this data.

Everyone should be using this data to prove the COVID vaccines saved lives. Yet no studies.

But you are an expert on epidemiology and causal inference.

What does the data show? Should we ignore it?

Are you willing to have a chat about what the data shows?

