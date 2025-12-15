Professor Spencer,

I enjoyed reading your StatNews article about the CHD conference.

Sadly, it concludes that the medical community is correct and needs to earn back trust.

But the problem isn’t our side not willing to come to the table and talk.

Your side will NEVER agree to come to the table to have a discussion about data and methods.

NOBODY who thinks the COVID vaccines were a benefit can use the most dispositive data we have on this question and have a civil discussion on how to interpret that data and what it says.

NOBODY will ever do it.

The reason is that the data shows that the COVID vaccines were the biggest mistake in medical history. It shortened people’s lives and NOBODY wants to face up to that fact.

That is the problem you should have highlighted.



I have written 1,800 articles on vaccine safety and haven’t been able to have a public civil, stick to the data and methods discussion with anyone with credentials who disagrees with me.

I even offered Paul Offit $1M for 1 hour of his time. He turned it down. That shows you how afraid the “experts” are to talk.

So I raised it to “name your price”.



Still not willing to talk.



Peter Hotez was offered $2.6M to talk to RFK. He refused.



THAT’S THE PROBLEM. NOBODY FROM YOUR SIDE IS WILLING TO DEFEND THEIR BELIEFS.



An innocent man faces 7 years in prison. Auckland Professor Robert Scragg is using the worst form of evidence to try to convict him: modelling and ecological studies. HE’S IGNORING the record level data in his possession and he REFUSES to hear of any methods to analyze the data other than his own. Do you think that’s right? This is NOT how science should work? Let’s ignore the best data showing we killed people and highlight the confounded data consistent with our beliefs?

There is only one truth here.

We have science on our side.

You have beliefs and you refuse to allow yourselves to be challenged.



While I used to think that I must be wrong, that there must be ONE honest scientist who is open to discuss these issues, in nearly 5 years of searching, I haven’t found one.



Do let me know if I’m wrong.

Thanks.

-steve

Share