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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
11h

There are no coincidences in the universe. This is purely a cartel hiding the facts from the public.

RFK for POTUS 2028.

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Snooze's avatar
Snooze
11h

Typo Steve. Simply, not simple..

“…and he found that all 44 cases of rapid onset autism in his practice happened within 2 weeks after a vaccine. That is simple not possible if vaccines don’t cause autism. Even if kids are vaccinated every 4 months, the chance of observing 44 events within 2 weeks after vaccination is vanishingly small (about 1.6e-40). Other doctors have similar statistics which I wrote about in my substack article”

Keep at it. The Wall will break soon.

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