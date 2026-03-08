Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Matthew Cormier
1h

Here is my peer-reviewed paper on how vaccines trigger autism.

https://healthuncensored.substack.com/p/peer-reviewed-and-published-vaccine?r=1yb5g0&utm_medium=ios

3 replies by Steve Kirsch and others
TriTorch
2h

Mapping the entire field of autism causation studies in one article: https://tobyrogers.substack.com/p/mapping-the-entire-field-of-autism

Conclusion: So that leaves us with six very good vaccinated vs. unvaccinated studies that show that vaccines cause autism. Vaccination in general seems to increase autism risk about 4-fold (the range across these six studies is 3.002 to 8.63). Vaccinating premies (OR = 14.5), vaccination in the absence of breastfeeding (OR = 12.5), and vaccination + c-section delivery (OR = 18.7) causes autism risk to skyrocket. That’s what’s causing the autism epidemic, according to the best available scientific evidence.

The takeaway from all of this is that the entire field of autism research is a shambles. Parents of autistic children are spending what little money they have to fund proper scientific research while corporations, foundations, and the government use their considerable power to cover up the causes of the epidemic.

5 replies by Steve Kirsch and others
