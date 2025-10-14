Executive summary

There were four authors on the Zervos study. All four of them decided to hide under a rock after finding that Del Bigtree was right about vaccines harming our kids.

Real scientists don’t hide under rocks. They tell the truth.

And their institution, Henry Ford Hospital, is as corrupt as they are.

Honest scientists would call out the corruption

Stanford infectious disease doctor Jake Scott and UPenn biostats Professor Jeffrey Morris apparently think that is the moral, legal, and ethical thing to do because they said nothing about their behavior. That tells you a lot about Dr. Scott and Professor Morris, doesn’t it?

When you find a result like what they found in the Zervos study where there is significant public harm, scientists have an ethical duty to report it to the public.

What these authors did was suppress the result so the public would never see it. Why? It wasn’t because it was a flawed study. It was because they wanted to keep their jobs (at the expense of your health).

And they did it with full support from Henry Ford Hospital.

When the study was leaked, they went into damage control, claiming this extremely well done study was full of holes, a 180 degree reversal from what the lead scientists on the study said. They even “fact checked” their own study, citing ZERO specific flaws in the study as the reason it was withheld. Pure marketing BS as I pointed out here (see the impartial AI analysis of their fact check in that article).

The authors and the institution had only one ethical path forward after doing the study. They didn’t take it.

Their options:

Hide the study under a rock and make like Sgt Schultz: “I know nothing, nothing!” This allows them to keep their jobs. Publish their results and try to get as much press attention on the study as possible to warn the public. This may cost them their jobs, but it would save lives and protect the health of children all over the world.

Marcus Zervos had an opportunity to tell the truth and to be a role model for scientists worldwide that telling the truth is the right thing to do. He had an opportunity to save the lives and health of millions of kids. He chose to keep his job instead, even though he was near retirement.

He’s highly respected. He opted to keep his position in the medical community rather than expose the fact that the medical community jeopardized the health of kids worldwide.

The question they now have is what to do now that the cat is out of the bag

Remain silent and hope people forget about it. Admit they made a mistake. Even better if they all banded together to defend the study and throw Henry Ford under the bus.

We all know what they will do, don’t we?

The message they are sending to the public is that scientists prioritize keeping their jobs over scientific integrity.

Henry Ford Hospital and the Zervos study team are telling the world that scientists are corrupt. Whenever there is a finding that goes against the narrative, you bury it and keep your job. They are saying they care about public health, but if it jeopardizes their career, their career path takes priority.

This is a horrible message to be sending.

All of them have an opportunity to do the right thing and tell the truth.

Will they do it? Not a snowball’s chance in hell. Not a single one will do the right thing. They will all remain silent.

There’s more…. NOT A SINGLE PERSON who works at the hospital is speaking out that this is wrong.

These people are sending an important message to the world that the right thing to do is to suppress research results

And the medical community is cheering them on.

Consider this.

Not a single person in the mainstream medical community is calling them out as doing anything wrong. That is the elephant in the room. This level of corruption is unprecedented.

That is how horribly corrupt mainstream “science” is that they don’t see anything wrong in suppressing the Zervos study. They will all choose to willfully believe the Henry Ford hand-waving narrative that the study was flawed in order to justify their silence.

And they will all have no problem that none of the people who claim the study was flawed are willing to accept my public debate offer so we can resolve (or at least shed some light on) the disagreement.

Summary

Wow. It’s bad enough Henry Ford and their top researchers are unethical. But when not a single person in the medical community is willing to publicly say that Zervos was wrong for burying the study, we have a very serious medical ethical problem, don’t we?

