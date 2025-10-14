Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guy Montag, E-451's avatar
Guy Montag, E-451
16h

"They [Henry Ford Health] even “fact checked” their own study, citing ZERO specific flaws in the study as the reason it was withheld."

. . .

Their "Fact-Check" did not list the "flaws" but their other 10/26 press release did list 5 specific flaws. https://www.henryford.com/news/2025/09/vaccine-study-henry-ford-health

In addition, in the 10/07/25 Detroit Free Press interview, Dr. Lamerato's boss Christine Cole Johnson (Chair of Public Health Science) discussed three of those "flaws" and called the “fatally flawed” study “among the "worst studies I've ever seen." Dr. Adnan Munkarah (President of the Clinical Enterprise and Chief Physician Executive) claimed it was "fatally flawed." and was just a “draft” that “doesn't even qualify as a study.” https://www.freep.com/story/news/health/2025/10/07/henry-ford-health-vaccine-study-informed-consent-action-network/86372042007/

I was astonished by the PR incompetence displayed by Johnson & Munkarah (“It is better to remain silent at the risk of being thought a fool, than to talk and remove all doubt of it”). If they were smart, they would have just stuck with their initial short, bland PR comment HFH put out on Sept 9th, and kept their mouths shut!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
_Jim's avatar
_Jim
17h

"It Is Difficult to Get a Man to Understand Something When His Salary Depends Upon His Not Understanding It"

- Upton Sinclair

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
205 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Kirsch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture