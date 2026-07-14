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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
12h

sorry, I do not think we are talking here about 'mistake'! This is obvious suppression of the truth while using a phony 'science'.

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Roger's avatar
Roger
12h

If some pharma drug had positive effects within 1 month of taking it at the scale of the deaths recorded following vaccines, it would be the next blockbuster billion dollar drug.

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