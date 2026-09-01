Executive summary
The latest autism survey revealed instantly why pediatricians haven’t connected the dots and made the association with vaccines and autism: the typical practice has too few cases! So that fact, combined with their medical school gaslighting that all vaccines are safe makes them blind to the problem.
The latest survey is shows that the rate of “rapid onset autism” (where the child develops normally and then has a sudden and dramatic regression) are rare: the current numbers are showing fewer than 10% of all autism cases.
So even if a pediatrician is paying close attention to the sudden onset cases, a typical practice will see too few of these cases to spot the temporal association.
It’s only when you collect the data from multiple sources and look at hundreds of “sudden onset” autism cases that you can see this enormous temporal association where the cases of autism in day 0 to 5 are around double the number of in days 6 to 60, a stunning 18X reversal (it should be around 9X more in the larger interval).
Could it be that only the sudden onset autism cases are caused by vaccines?
Could this just be a special type of Autism that is triggered by vaccines?
Unlikely.
The Amish are a perfect example and the pediatric clinic that avoids vaccination (and has no autism) is another example.
For details, see my earlier article:
The surveys and the data
Surveys
Original survey (only sudden onset cases)
Updated survey (captures all autism cases, not just sudden onset cases)
Results
Survey results (for both surveys shows sudden onset cases are a smoking gun)
Summary
The reason the average pediatric practice hasn’t figured out the connection between vaccines and autism is simply because a given pediatric practice will see too few cases of sudden onset autism to establish a statistically significant association.
But when you collect the sudden-onset autism cases from multiple practices, the signal is impossible to miss.
No research paper has ever done this before as far as I know. This is the first collection of onset data for rapid onset autism cases.
Unable to see or unwilling to see?
One would think that a single case of rapid onset Autism post-vaccination would at a minimum trigger a VAERS report.
Case should then be put out over pediatric message type boards..
State and National level conference CME lectures..
etc etc.
Unless pediatricians are willing to have serious discussions about vaccination role in Autism development, I have no interest in deep diving into the benefits from vaccination.
Pediatricians (Bigpharma) as a function of revenue preservation only discuss or study the benefit part of the equation. Thats not good informed consent practice or even standard of care. Rather, its protecting the litigation proof ROI business modus operandi afforded by the Vaccine Injury Law of 1986.
Informed consent trigger to act= benefit ÷ risk
If you make the risk 1 then the trigger to act is always pulled. The benefits always appear ficticiously greater than the risks.
Once the risk is equivalent or greater than the benefit then the informed consent trigger is = to or < 1 and no action should be taken.
End of discussion.
Pediatricians are aware. Theyre just unwilling to as-a-collective do whats right by the parents and their children.
Until such time, any pediatrician entrenched in the status quo "all benefit" group think should be avoided at all cost.
So, it seems that the typical pediatrician practice has too few rapid-onset cases to notice a pattern.
I suggest that there may be too few cases because pediatricians adamantly refuse to make the connection and identify cases. This is understandable. A doctor acknowledging that he/she may have caused significant harm to children could open the litigation floodgates and/or badly damage their practice.
My son got an MMR injection at age 3 and became autistic within days. At that time, I had no reason to suspect vaccines of causing any harm and simply reported what I saw to his doctor. The doctor's immediate, knee-jerk reaction was to insist that the recent injection could not possibly have anything to do with the rapid deterioration in my son's condition.
Pediatricians take steps to assure that there are too few "cases".