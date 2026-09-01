Executive summary

The latest autism survey revealed instantly why pediatricians haven’t connected the dots and made the association with vaccines and autism: the typical practice has too few cases! So that fact, combined with their medical school gaslighting that all vaccines are safe makes them blind to the problem.

The latest survey is shows that the rate of “rapid onset autism” (where the child develops normally and then has a sudden and dramatic regression) are rare: the current numbers are showing fewer than 10% of all autism cases.

So even if a pediatrician is paying close attention to the sudden onset cases, a typical practice will see too few of these cases to spot the temporal association.

It’s only when you collect the data from multiple sources and look at hundreds of “sudden onset” autism cases that you can see this enormous temporal association where the cases of autism in day 0 to 5 are around double the number of in days 6 to 60, a stunning 18X reversal (it should be around 9X more in the larger interval).

Could it be that only the sudden onset autism cases are caused by vaccines?

Could this just be a special type of Autism that is triggered by vaccines?

Unlikely.

The Amish are a perfect example and the pediatric clinic that avoids vaccination (and has no autism) is another example.

For details, see my earlier article:

The surveys and the data

Surveys

Original survey (only sudden onset cases)

Updated survey (captures all autism cases, not just sudden onset cases)

Results

Survey results (for both surveys shows sudden onset cases are a smoking gun)

Summary

The reason the average pediatric practice hasn’t figured out the connection between vaccines and autism is simply because a given pediatric practice will see too few cases of sudden onset autism to establish a statistically significant association.



But when you collect the sudden-onset autism cases from multiple practices, the signal is impossible to miss.

No research paper has ever done this before as far as I know. This is the first collection of onset data for rapid onset autism cases.

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