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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
14h

Unable to see or unwilling to see?

One would think that a single case of rapid onset Autism post-vaccination would at a minimum trigger a VAERS report.

Case should then be put out over pediatric message type boards..

State and National level conference CME lectures..

etc etc.

Unless pediatricians are willing to have serious discussions about vaccination role in Autism development, I have no interest in deep diving into the benefits from vaccination.

Pediatricians (Bigpharma) as a function of revenue preservation only discuss or study the benefit part of the equation. Thats not good informed consent practice or even standard of care. Rather, its protecting the litigation proof ROI business modus operandi afforded by the Vaccine Injury Law of 1986.

Informed consent trigger to act= benefit ÷ risk

If you make the risk 1 then the trigger to act is always pulled. The benefits always appear ficticiously greater than the risks.

Once the risk is equivalent or greater than the benefit then the informed consent trigger is = to or < 1 and no action should be taken.

End of discussion.

Pediatricians are aware. Theyre just unwilling to as-a-collective do whats right by the parents and their children.

Until such time, any pediatrician entrenched in the status quo "all benefit" group think should be avoided at all cost.

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HorizonD7's avatar
HorizonD7
14h

So, it seems that the typical pediatrician practice has too few rapid-onset cases to notice a pattern.

I suggest that there may be too few cases because pediatricians adamantly refuse to make the connection and identify cases. This is understandable. A doctor acknowledging that he/she may have caused significant harm to children could open the litigation floodgates and/or badly damage their practice.

My son got an MMR injection at age 3 and became autistic within days. At that time, I had no reason to suspect vaccines of causing any harm and simply reported what I saw to his doctor. The doctor's immediate, knee-jerk reaction was to insist that the recent injection could not possibly have anything to do with the rapid deterioration in my son's condition.

Pediatricians take steps to assure that there are too few "cases".

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