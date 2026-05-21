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TD's avatar
TD
2h

I still think if we were to take into consideration "turbo cancers" the US is actually in the "3.5 million killed" range.

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
3h

Best guess is that it's waaaaaay worse than that, Steve. When I tried to do the survey, for whatever reason, it did not take me to wherever I was supposed to go. And I know several people who were undoubtedly killed by the vaccine (let alone injured), one being an individual who the embalmer told the spouse was literally one solid clot in the lower extremities (plural). I knew this person and would have gauged them as fairly healthy.

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