If you work in a medical practice, please take this 15 second survey
I have a short survey that will help validate how many people have been seriously injured by the COVID shots in the US. This survey will provide a cross-check on the family member survey I just did.
If you work in a medical practice in the US, please take this survey.
I know that yesterday you asked in your survey for US residents to respond about persons known to have been damaged by the vax and specifically for non US residents not to respond. I wondered if you had seen this report from the Australian Newspaper regarding the upsurge in "socio-emotional" disorders amongst Australian School children. Here is the link
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/education/socioemotional-disorders-drive-record-surge-in-student-disability-since-pandemic/news-story/602b616e6ca694da7d53dc6854b7f05c.
In my own case however, 4 family members have suffered direct damage from the vax and one (1 year old) family member died. In addition 2 friends have suffered heart damage.