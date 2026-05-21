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Tony Cooke's avatar
Tony Cooke
2h

I know that yesterday you asked in your survey for US residents to respond about persons known to have been damaged by the vax and specifically for non US residents not to respond. I wondered if you had seen this report from the Australian Newspaper regarding the upsurge in "socio-emotional" disorders amongst Australian School children. Here is the link

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/education/socioemotional-disorders-drive-record-surge-in-student-disability-since-pandemic/news-story/602b616e6ca694da7d53dc6854b7f05c.

In my own case however, 4 family members have suffered direct damage from the vax and one (1 year old) family member died. In addition 2 friends have suffered heart damage.

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