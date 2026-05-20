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Tom Vail's avatar
Tom Vail
2h

Hi Steve, In my little church of roughly 180 people, we have 10 with relatively recent cancer diagnoses. One who appeared to have a form of turbo-cancer died almost 2 weeks ago. All of them were jabbed. So, I appreciate your work! Keep on, keeping on! Thanks, Tom

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Boris A. Doyle's avatar
Boris A. Doyle
40m

I understand your Americans think that the entire world revolves around America.

☺️

I'm in Ireland I can't fill your form out.

🤨

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