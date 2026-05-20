I need your help. I need everyone who reads this article to fill out a 3 number survey about your US-based working-age family members.

You can define “family” as narrowly (household) or broadly (extended family) as you like as long as you are consistent in your definition.

You’ll see why this survey is so important when you click on it. It enables us to answer a question that nobody knows the answer to today.

US residents only please.

SURVEY LINK