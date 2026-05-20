My most important survey ever: takes less than 10 seconds
This survey will literally take you less than 10 seconds (just 3 numbers) and it will enable us to finally answer a question that NOBODY knows the answer to.
I need your help. I need everyone who reads this article to fill out a 3 number survey about your US-based working-age family members.
You can define “family” as narrowly (household) or broadly (extended family) as you like as long as you are consistent in your definition.
You’ll see why this survey is so important when you click on it. It enables us to answer a question that nobody knows the answer to today.
US residents only please.
Hi Steve, In my little church of roughly 180 people, we have 10 with relatively recent cancer diagnoses. One who appeared to have a form of turbo-cancer died almost 2 weeks ago. All of them were jabbed. So, I appreciate your work! Keep on, keeping on! Thanks, Tom
I understand your Americans think that the entire world revolves around America.
☺️
I'm in Ireland I can't fill your form out.
🤨