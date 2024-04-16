ABC News reporter Max Zahn

This is Max Zahn. Max is a reporter for ABC News. He’s doing a story about donors to RFK’s campaign. On April 15, he reached out to me for comment.

After spending 15 minutes answering all his questions, I asked him one simple question: “There is a simple way for you to independently, objectively, and definitely determine whether or not RFK Jr. is telling the truth about vaccines or not. It will take less than 5 minutes of your time. Would you like to know what it is?”

Max replied, “Gotta go.”

You can’t make this stuff up. You really can’t.

Share