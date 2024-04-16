Are there any mainstream media reporters who want to know the truth about vaccines?
ABC News reporter Max Zahn said "Gotta go" when I asked him if he was willing to gather data that would definitively determine whether RFK Jr. was telling the truth about vaccines or not.
This is Max Zahn. Max is a reporter for ABC News. He’s doing a story about donors to RFK’s campaign. On April 15, he reached out to me for comment.
After spending 15 minutes answering all his questions, I asked him one simple question: “There is a simple way for you to independently, objectively, and definitely determine whether or not RFK Jr. is telling the truth about vaccines or not. It will take less than 5 minutes of your time. Would you like to know what it is?”
Max replied, “Gotta go.”
You can’t make this stuff up. You really can’t.
You can't have the "MSM circus" - without clowns - and we sure do have plenty of said clowns.
It would be interesting to perform a statistical analysis of the top 100 sleaziest dirtbags in the Federal government and media to determine what personal characteristics they share most in common, in descending order of prevalence. Political affiliation, employer, religious affiliation, state of residence, college degree, university attended…