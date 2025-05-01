Executive summary

I was asked to write my rationale for why the shots should be stopped in 3 paragraphs.

My 3 paragraphs.

There are two primary reasons the COVID vaccines should be stopped:

In actual use, they provide no protection against COVID infections or deaths and They were shown in a study by the Florida Dept of Health that they can increase risk of non COVID death by 36% or more.

Vaccines are NEVER supposed to increase all-cause mortality. They are always supposed to decrease it.

A 36% mortality rate increase over the Florida population for those getting Pfizer is MEDICAL DISASTER. If we extrapolate the Florida results to the full US, it means that Pfizer alone likely was responsible for the death of over 470,000 Americans.

Clearly, the CDC has proven that it has COMPLETELY INADEQUATE SAFETY MONITORING in place. The Pfizer vaccine has been killing people for over 4 years now, yet the CDC hasn’t found a single death from any mRNA vaccine.

Both vaccines failed to show a mortality benefit in their randomized trials which is the “gold standard” of scientific evidence.

One of the best independent studies on COVID vaccine safety was done by Andre Redert. He looked at 30 EU countries where data was available. He found that even if the COVID shots were 100% perfect in preventing deaths, that the shots would still kill more people than they saved. His fatality numbers were nearly an exact match to the fatality numbers in the Florida study. Different methods, same result. A stunning affirmation of both studies.

A new paper, “Paradoxical increase in COVID deaths in counties with highest COVID vaccinations” showed more vaccinations were associated with more COVID deaths, consistent with what I said above.

After the COVID vaccines rolled out, if they worked, there would be a “discontinuity” in the slope of the cumulative COVID deaths. There was no slope discontinuity in any country until the variants got so weak by nature that people stopped dying. It wasn’t the vaccine at all.

To have a mortality benefit, which is the most important factor with so many COVID deaths, a vaccine must either (1) reduce the case fatality rate (CFR) or (2) the risk of infections or both.

These vaccines did neither.

After the vaccines rolled out in the US during alpha, the CFR remained flat during the rollout period when it should have plummeted. Similarly, the impact on cases was negligible.

In the Czech Republic, even though they rolled out vaccines in stages to the elderly, the drop in cases post vaccination happened at EXACTLY the same rate for all ages, conclusively showing the vaccines didn’t change the risk of infection.

Furthermore, the Czech data shows that vaccinated and unvaccinated died in the same proportions during both high and no COVID periods. This is yet another sign the vaccines did nothing.

In Israel, with one of the most aggressive vaccination programs in the world, they had 10X higher COVID cases during Delta and Omicron (vs. Alpha), the highest in the world. If the vaccines worked, they should have had the lowest.

In fact, the vaccinations led to immune system damage causing the vaccinated to be MORE susceptible to COVID.

As far as I can tell, in nearly every workplace in America, it’s the COVID vaccinated who are out sick more than the unvaccinated.

Harvard put together a data explorer showing states with higher vaccination rates had higher COVID cases.

The increased cases not only caused the vaccinated to die more, but when there are more cases, the unvaccinated will die more as well. So the COVID vaccine adversely impacted the unvaccinated as well.

They don’t want to talk about it. The very data that they should use to prove efficacy is ignored because that data (from the Czech Republic) is public and so any manipulations would be exposed

If the vaccines worked, there would be dozens of papers analyzing the Czech Republic public record-level data to show the vaccines were beneficial. Yet there are none.

It is a shame there are no public debates on this topic because those promoting the shots refuse to engage. That alone tells you everything you need to know.

Summary

In summary, the vaccines were neither safe nor effective.

At a minimum, all Americans should be informed of the facts above so they can decide for themselves. Today, they are being kept in the dark.

But the right thing to do is stop the vaccines immediately considering these facts.