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Roger's avatar
Roger
33mEdited

As Dr Healy states in Pharmageddon, raw data should be published for all trials. Statistics dont lie but statisticians and the people they hire to collect the statistics do. IMO all pharma trials should be done by an independent authority that is paid by the govt, not pharma. Pharma would be taxed to pay for the testing and have no oversight.

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Torgul's avatar
Torgul
28m

Thank you.

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