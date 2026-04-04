Executive summary

I recently became aware of this post reproduced below on Steve Markus’ substack.

Ignoring for a second the spelling errors (“Kory” and “attack”), the article caught my attention because I recently had a Coronary CT angiogram (CCTA) done and I have a major blockage in one of my arteries.

So if there is a way to improve my chance of survival if I am alone and have a heart attack, I’m all ears!!

Unfortunately, the information in the article is flat out wrong.

In this article, as a giant thank you to my paid subscribers who support my ability to write full time, I will tell you 2 things that could save your life that you may not know already:

what the cardiologist recommended I do about my blockage (I’ll show you the HeartFlow analysis) and how I convinced her she was wrong (and she actually agreed with me to my surprise which is an important lesson in itself as my redpilled PCP was also telling me to listen to the cardiologist if I wanted to live) what you SHOULD absolutely do if you are alone and having a heart attack (beyond just calling 911).

I know you’ve wanted to become a paid subscriber all this time, but maybe just needed that extra incentive to support my work. Here is that incentive. What you learn might even save your life. It was eye-opening for me.

Subscribing costs only $5 a month or $50 a year and helps support my KCOR work which is going to be game-changing when published

Another benefit to becoming a subscriber…KCOR

Your subscription supports my work on KCOR which is nearing completion. It will be game changing.

KCOR shows very clearly that the COVID vaccines killed people. There is no viable way to debunk this method.

Key feature: It’s a lie-detector for record level data. You can NOT manipulate it to get the results you want like they do with Cox models. This is a novel epidemiological method that exposes truth.

My critics all HATE KCOR because: