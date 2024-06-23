Click the image to download the PDF presentation

I finally heard back from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department!!!

Today, I heard back from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department. I had asked them months ago to explain why 98% of the people diagnosed with COVID were vaccinated, but the vaccination rate in the County at the time the data was collected was only 86%.

In short, the vaccine made it more likely you got COVID. There is simply no other way to interpret the data.

I wanted to know why the PHD said nothing to warn the public.

They avoided answering my simple question for months.

I finally got my County Supervisor to ask them the question.

That did the trick. They responded rapidly when the staff member asked.

Would you like to see how they explained the discrepancy?

If you are a paying subscriber, you are helping to support my work to expose the truth, and I want to share it with you.

This was truly mind-blowing for me because this is the first time an agency has ever had to respond to one of my questions.