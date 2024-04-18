This report says the mRNA vaccines are not causing serious side effects (other than myocarditis, pericarditis).

The US National Academies recently issued a safety report on the COVID vaccines that I’ll be writing more about soon.

They were asked to produce the report by the HRSA, not by anyone in Congress, the CDC, NIH, or the FDA!

Before I do that, I want to see if the evidence I can independently collect via this COVID vaccine survey matches their conclusions. My survey is limited to the conditions that the National Academies looked at.

The survey is really important because the report didn’t find causality (other than myocarditis/pericarditis).

They made these conclusions from a review of studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals. I think this approach is flawed.

Their conclusions for the Pfizer vaccine:

Causes: myocarditis (but not pericarditis). Do not cause: infertility, Guillain-Barré syndrome or Bell’s palsy, thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), heart attack, and ischemic stroke. Inconclusive: all other conditions tested including chronic headache, tinnitus, capillary leak syndrome and sudden death.

If you (or someone you know well) were injured after getting a COVID vaccine, regardless of whether you believe the vaccine caused the injury, please fill out this very important COVID vaccine injury survey now.

Thanks!

Share