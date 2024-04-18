Were you (or someone you know well) injured after getting a COVID vaccine?
If you were injured after getting a COVID vaccine, regardless of whether you believe the vaccine caused the injured, please fill out this very important survey.
The US National Academies recently issued a safety report on the COVID vaccines that I’ll be writing more about soon.
They were asked to produce the report by the HRSA, not by anyone in Congress, the CDC, NIH, or the FDA!
Before I do that, I want to see if the evidence I can independently collect via this COVID vaccine survey matches their conclusions. My survey is limited to the conditions that the National Academies looked at.
The survey is really important because the report didn’t find causality (other than myocarditis/pericarditis).
They made these conclusions from a review of studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals. I think this approach is flawed.
Their conclusions for the Pfizer vaccine:
Causes: myocarditis (but not pericarditis).
Do not cause: infertility, Guillain-Barré syndrome or Bell’s palsy, thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), heart attack, and ischemic stroke.
Inconclusive: all other conditions tested including chronic headache, tinnitus, capillary leak syndrome and sudden death.
Thanks!
My injury, which was eye related, is not listed here, and there is no "other" so I'm skipping the survey.
Polymyalgia Rheumatica - this is the condition my father suffers from since his two Pfizer shots and one booster. He has constant pain in his legs. Unbelievably, a male friend of mine was diagnosed with the same condition the very week my father was diagnosed. This friend is a professor at a state university in town - and every was required to take the vaxx.
This condition is more prevalent in women.
My aunt (late 70s) has suffered from blood clots, heart arrhythmia that two ablations have not resolved , vertigo, and has had two toe amputations due to circulatory problems since receiving these shots.