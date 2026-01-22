Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Keith Curtis
8h

The "Layered Defense" Model: Lessons from the Cruise Industry

While land-based buildings are still catching up, the cruise industry has moved toward a "layered defense" that replaces stationary air with a three-pronged mechanical and active attack:

Mechanical Filtration: Upgrading to MERV-13 or HEPA filters as a baseline to physically trap viral aerosols.

Internal UV-C Scrubbing: Installing UVC lamps inside HVAC air handlers to neutralize pathogens before air is recirculated.

Active Air Ionization: Using bipolar ionization to release charged ions into the room; these "seek and destroy" viruses by clumping them together, making them too heavy to stay airborne and easier for filters to catch.

The Best Path Forward: To truly make a building "pandemic-proof," we should move beyond just cleaning the air inside the vents and focus on the "breathing zone." The most effective suggestion is the wide-scale adoption of Far-UVC (222nm) lighting. Unlike traditional UV, Far-UVC is safe for human eyes and skin, allowing it to stay on while people are present. By treating Far-UVC like standard emergency lighting in every classroom and theater, we can actively destroy viral particles mid-air, providing a level of safety that ventilation alone simply cannot reach.

AnnT
10h

It's absolute NONSENSE to use the words "next pandemic. There was NEVER a pandemic in the first place. Only LIES, THEATER, and massive CRIMINAL MEDICAL MALPRACTICE.

