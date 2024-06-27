Share this postWatch the real presidential debate tonight with all 3 candidateskirschsubstack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWatch the real presidential debate tonight with all 3 candidatesHere's the link where you can watch all 3 Presidential candidates answer the CNN moderator questions. Starts at 6pm PT, 9pm ET.Steve KirschJun 27, 2024155Share this postWatch the real presidential debate tonight with all 3 candidateskirschsubstack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther27ShareTune in at 6pm Pacific, 9pm Eastern time. Share155Share this postWatch the real presidential debate tonight with all 3 candidateskirschsubstack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther27Share
UNITE Follow the True God
“Elijah said to the prophets of Baal, ‘Choose one bull for yourselves and prepare it first, for there are many of you, and call on the name of your god, but do not light a fire underneath.’”
— 1 Kings 18:25
.
You Can Bet Putin Already Has
His Hookers And Blow Lined Up
For This One.
.