Want to help me upgrade digital identity?
Usernames and passwords are ancient. 2FA is ancient. Passkeys are better, but you can't safely share or delegate them. There is a better way...
I’ve been spending a lot of time in the background thinking about how to advance digital identity so that your identity can’t be shut down by the government, by Google, your money can’t be locked up (like what happened to my Coinbase account), and to make it easier and safer for people to authenticate, authorize transactions, and assert claims (such as proof of a minimum age), as well as give people unprecedented control over their identity such as being able to share passkeys yet limit how they are used.
To sign up with this system, all you need is to pick an alias which is the only thing you have to remember. No password, no master password, no PIN, no email, no phone number, no 24 word seed phrase you have to securely store, etc. We basically do not know who you are (and we don’t want to know). If you lose all your devices, you don’t have to remember anything to get your identity back.
I have a design that I’m liking a lot and want to collaborate with an experienced Applied Cryptography Engineer or Cloud Security Architect on getting feedback on the idea and potentially joining a startup to help architect and implement it.
Right now my focus is making sure we have the right architecture.
The ideal person would be familiar with concepts such as:
HSMs (we’d have to create a custom software HSM)
Key induction ceremony
KDFs
Curve25519 asymmetric encryption
ECDH
EdDSA
ECDSA
Solana
MPC protocols
FROST
WebAuthn
EU Digital wallet
WalletConnect
Self-sovereign identity
ZKP
and you think the world would be a better place if we eliminated shared secrets, then we’d likely have a nice chat.
If you are interested and qualified,
drop me a note here
and tell me a bit about your experience and background and I’ll reach out to you.
Digital currency = death. Cash backed by precious metals is the only way to go if we want to still have a country and not be controlled by our digital overlords behind the curtain. Steve, I support what you are doing on the vax issue, but I have to draw the line here...I'm surprised you are promoting this.
I’m not an expert in any of those disciplines, but I do know that digital identities & cryptocurrency all disappear if an EMP or hackers knock out power and/or the right servers and/or any sustantial part of the Internet. I’m not going to put all my eggs in a basket that relies on power/servers/Internet to work.