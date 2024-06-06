On tonight’s VSRF Live, Livio and Nurse Angela will be hosting live from Clay Clark’s ReAwaken Tour in Detroit, MI., as they bring VSRF’s critical and lifesaving message to a gathering of thousands rallying to save America from the many destructive forces preying upon it today.

Livio and Angela will be interviewing Dr. Simone Gold, and other notable speakers and guests, about the current state of affairs in the medical freedom and greater civil liberty revival movement. From a suspicious H5N1 outbreak, which has infected several humans in the USA, to the W.H.O.’s late night, back alley attempts to close the Pandemic Accords without proper form, support or transparency, to new mRNA vaccines for RSV being pushed onto the public with absolutely ZERO human trials, it would feel as if the walls were truly closing in on us and that defeat were at hand. BUT THIS COULDN’T BE FURTHER FROM THE TRUTH! Millions are rallying not only in Detroit, but around the world to ensure that no matter what “emergency” is declared or what sleight of hand is introduced, we will NEVER AGAIN be subject to the humanitarian crises that were perpetrated during Covid.

Join us for this fascinating look into a broader movement that is determined to take back our power and run off these tyrants…FOR GOOD!

Join us, share the link and as always, bring some friends!

