I have been waiting for MONTHS for this show! On tonight’s VSRF Live, I get to debate with psychiatrist and molecular biologist Dr. Andrew Kaufman, M.D. who has risen to fame during the pandemic for his unorthodox views on the existence, or rather non-existence, of viruses and germs in general, and the COVID19 virus, specifically.

While Dr. Kaufman and I agree on some things, such as the inherent dangers of the experimental C19 vaccines and uselessness of masking during the pandemic, we could not be more different in our views about the validity of germ theory vs. terrain theory.

Kaufman, an MIT trained scientist and Duke University trained psychiatrist, has expertise in analyzing scientific papers, data and general published studies. He believes that the traditional acceptance of germ theory since the late 1800s is not scientifically based but is rather fraught with contradictions, various conflicts of interest and fraudulent claims. Conversely, Kaufman supports the more broadly defined "terrain theory" which promotes the belief that lifestyle choices alone force otherwise benevolent microbes to transform into pathogens; i.e. the body’s “terrain,” not germs, creates disease. These beliefs made Dr. Kaufman an early rejector of masks and COVID 19 vaccines and the subsequent attacks on our civil liberties, which the widespread societal acceptance of germ theory allowed.

I will discuss a wide range of topics with Dr. Kaufman in greater detail during the show so you can decide for yourself which hypotheses are the most likely.

