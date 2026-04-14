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Michelle Rabin Ph. D.'s avatar
Michelle Rabin Ph. D.
10h

I think your readers might enjoy my op-ed today which was published on Trial Site News.

"You Don't Need To Be A Psychologist To Know This"

https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/you-dont-need-to-be-a-psychologist-to-know-this-a807bedc

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Michelle Rabin Ph. D.'s avatar
Michelle Rabin Ph. D.
10h

Here's a great blast from the past of what MSM did to us in America. If it wasn't so horrifying, it would almost be funny. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zI3yU5Z2adI

No One Is Safe Until Everyone Is Safe.

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