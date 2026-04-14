VSRF Live is now airing on Tuesdays at 7pm Eastern / 4pm Pacific.

Tonight we welcome back Raphael Lataster, PhD, an Australian scholar and former healthcare professional who’s taking a hard look at one of the most important questions of our time:

What happens when the people labeling “misinformation” get it wrong?

Through his publication, Okay Then News, Dr. Lataster has been tracking something most people have noticed, but few are willing to say out loud: the people labeling “misinformation” aren’t nearly as reliable as they claim.

And when they do get it wrong? No accountability. No correction. Just silence…or a quiet reversal.

Tonight, we break down how this system actually works: how narratives are shaped, how dissent gets filtered out, and what happens when institutions that once claimed authority over truth start losing credibility in real time.

We’ll revisit major COVID-era claims: what was said, what was dismissed, and what’s now being acknowledged, often years later.

We’ll also look at why certain questions remain off-limits, and how to think clearly in a filtered, politicized information landscape.

If you’ve been paying attention, you’ve seen the pattern: claims dismissed, critics silenced, narratives shift. And no one is held accountable.

That’s not science.

When questioning becomes unacceptable, science stops being science.

I’m looking forward to this, and I hope to see you tonight.

Steve

PS: If you haven’t already….Please take 15 seconds to take a stand!

Please sign the VSRF petition to end the liability shield!

Sign here. It takes less than a minute.

For 40 years, the vaccine system has worked like this:

Mandate the product.

Remove the liability.

Manufacturers face no consequences, even when people are harmed.

No accountability. No incentive to improve. Just guaranteed customers.

Why now

For the first time in decades, we have an opening:

Public support is shifting

Bills are on the table (S. 3853, H.R. 4668)

Leadership is changing

And with midterms approaching, pressure actually matters.

What this does

This petition is simple:

Restore liability.

Restore accountability.

End mandates without recourse.

Bottom line

Sign it.

Share it.

Or sit it out, and nothing changes.

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