Tonight on VSRF Live, I’m joined by Leslie Manookian, founder and president of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, one of the most formidable legal forces challenging vaccine mandates.

At the center of our discussion is HFDF’s lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. HFDF won at the district court level. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reversed it. So HFDF petitioned the Supreme Court of the United States.

Now, after initially waiving its right to respond, LAUSD has been ordered by the Supreme Court to file one. That signals the Court is taking the case seriously. Leslie will explain what this means and what’s at stake if the Court takes the case.

Also joining us is Jill Hines, Director of Advocacy at Stand for Health Freedom, who is advancing Medical Freedom Acts across multiple states and representing Americans in ongoing federal litigation.

Later in the program, attorney Rick Jaffe, counsel for Children’s Health Defense, discusses an emergency motion filed yesterday in federal court in Massachusetts seeking to intervene in litigation involving the American Academy of Pediatrics over the childhood immunization schedule.

This episode sits at the intersection of an active Supreme Court petition, coordinated state-level mandate reform, and fast-moving federal litigation that could influence national vaccine policy for years to come.

You don’t want to miss it. See you tonight and bring a friend.

