Tonight on VSRF Live, I am delighted to be joined by Nicolas Hulscher, an epidemiologist and McCullough Foundation Fellow, for a rigorous examination of COVID-era assumptions, testing methodologies, and long-term health outcomes that continue to shape public policy.

At the center of this conversation is a simple but essential question: Did the data ever justify the decisions made in the name of public health?

In the program, we’ll also be joined by Mila Radetich, formerly a host of VSRF Live: College Edition and now with the McCullough Foundation. Mila is vaccine-injured following the COVID vaccine, and her experience brings an important human dimension to the data being discussed.

Nurse Angela will join the conversation as well. Known throughout our community for her hands-on advocacy for the vaccine-injured, Angela was present when Mila suffered a prolonged, hours-long seizure during the CHD conference, underscoring that these discussions reflect real lives and real consequences.

Tonight’s discussion will include:

Lockdowns and mandates : whether sweeping restrictions were supported by robust evidence

Vitamin D and preventive health : why important data have remained largely absent from public-health guidance

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated outcomes : what observational studies show and why the findings remain so contentious

Amyloid microclots and spike-related pathology : what peer-reviewed research has identified and what remains unknown

The new CDC Childhood Vaccine Schedule and the Food Pyramid: what they reveal about public-health priorities

Please join us tonight for an in-depth, evidence-based discussion that follows the data wherever it leads, and centers the voices of those living with the consequences. See you soon, and bring a friend.

Steve

