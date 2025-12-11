Tonight on VSRF Live, we’re hosting a guest whose perspective you don’t often hear discussed openly: Dr. Robert Redfield, former Director of the CDC and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force during the COVID response.

I am really looking forward to this conversation!

Dr. Redfield is a career virologist with decades of experience in infectious disease. Before his time at the CDC, he served as a U.S. Army physician at Walter Reed and later co-founded the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland. His long view of government, science, and public-health policy makes him an important voice in any conversation about what happened over the last several years.

In recent interviews and testimony, Dr. Redfield has raised thoughtful concerns about the internal dynamics of the pandemic response, how scientific disagreements unfolded, the pressures inside federal agencies, and the broader questions surrounding high-risk viral research. He has also spoken openly about his perspective on the origins of SARS-CoV-2 and the need for far more transparency going forward.

Tonight, I look forward to discussing a range of topics with Dr. Redfield including:

What motivated him to finally come out and call for a stop of the COVID shots?

His new book, Redfield’s Warning, documents his history and his experience inside the CDC and the Coronavirus Task Force. I’m reading this now and I couldn’t put it down. It is fascinating and insightful.

How early scientific decisions were made and communicated

Armed with the knowledge of what happened in the past, what would he have done differently if COVID happened tomorrow?

What he thinks of Fauci, Brix, Daskalakis, and Walensky

Why did they ignore George Fareed/Brian Tyson protocol that prevented deaths

Who made the decision to close schools

What he believes the country must learn to better prepare for the future

Do vaccines cause autism? Did he ever investigate the William Thompson story?

Why doesn’t the CDC publish the record level data from the states?

What does he think of RFK Jr? Anything he disagrees with?

… and much more…

Dr. Redfield’s vantage point offers a rare opportunity to revisit some of the most consequential decisions of the COVID era with someone who was in the room when they were made.

I hope you’ll join us tonight for what promises to be an important and eye-opening discussion.

Steve

PS: PLEASE SHARE OUR SOCIALS!