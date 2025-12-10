Former CDC Director Robert Redfield has called for the mRNA shots to be pulled. He'll be on VSRF live tomorrow to talk about it.
I just talked to former CDC Director Robert Redfield. A remarkably smart and nice guy. When he called me back, he apologized for missing my call! He knew of me through my CETF work.
Former CDC Director Robert Redfield will be live on VSRF this Thurs at 4pm PST, 7 pm Eastern time. We’ll talk about his new book, what the CDC knew about the harms of the COVID shots (they knew of the harms VERY early on), and his calling for the end of the shots. DO NOT MISS IT.
Calls for stopping the COVID shot
VSRF joining info Thurs Dec 11 at 7pm Eastern
Remember you can ask questions in the VSRF Live show chat in all caps and Livio will ask them at the end of the show. Try to frame your question politely and on subject - I would also listen to the interview because he might have already answered that question from Steve.
I look forward to this interview!