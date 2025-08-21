Tonight on VSRF Live: Critical New Data on White Fibrous Clots

Tonight on VSRF Live, we bring you a critical update on the mysterious white, fibrous clots that embalmers around the world have been reporting since 2021.

I am delighted to welcome Thomas Haviland, retired U.S. Air Force Major and independent researcher, whose global embalmer surveys have shined a spotlight on this unprecedented phenomenon. He’ll be joined by Wallace P. (Wally) Hooker CFSP, MBIE, the owner/funeral director/embalmer of Family & Friends Funeral Home of Wingate, IN.

What you’ll hear tonight:

Fresh survey data : 83% of 301 embalmers say they are still finding these clots, present in roughly 27.5% of bodies.

A new concern : Evidence suggests the clots—possibly misfolded “amyloid” proteins—may be transmissible, raising new safety questions for embalmers, healthcare workers, and the blood supply.

How the latest findings compare to prior years and why this new data changes the conversation.

Leading theories on what drives clot formation and their unusual structure.

How Haviland and Hooker are responding to criticism and skepticism of their work.

What all of this could mean for public health and ongoing investigations.

Tonight’s episode delivers a critical update on an alarming trend that continues to demand answers.



Join us tonight, bring your questions and bring a friend.

👉 Watch live at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

