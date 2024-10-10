Watch Heiko’s story here before YouTube removes it for violating community standards (short, 10 minute version):

This week on VSRF LIVE we speak with Heiko Sepp, renowned extreme triathlete, about the unforeseen challenges he faced after receiving his second COVID-19 vaccination in September 2021. What started as overwhelming chest pain soon escalated into a cascade of debilitating symptoms, including heart inflammation, joint pain, muscle spasms, and episodes of passing out.

As his health deteriorated, his once vibrant life was overshadowed by pain, uncertainty, and frustration. We will discuss Heiko’s arduous journey through numerous hospital visits, medical tests, and consultations with healthcare professionals. Ultimately, Heiko’s search for a diagnosis led him to an esteemed immunologist and an emerging understanding of vaccine-induced autoimmunity and its implications for individuals like Heiko.

