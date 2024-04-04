Love a good conspiracy theory proven right? Then you will not want to miss tonight’s VSRF LIVE with former CNN editor and Hollywood director/producer John Davidson.

Davidson’s new and highly acclaimed film, Epidemic of Fraud is a masterclass in investigative documentary. The film delves deeply into the history of the coordinated suppression of a class of medications, most notably Quinine and its derivatives such as HCQ. He artfully documents the orchestrated media, medical, and political collusion which have occurred against these ancient medications which has certainly damaged world health for millions of people over the centuries and continues to deprive people today.

As mentioned, Davidson is a former CNN Editor and 20 Year Hollywood Writer, Producer, Director and Visual Effects Supervisor, and was a most unlikely candidate to dive so deeply down this rabbit hole. Nevertheless he, like so many, has come out the other side a true believer in the dark forces at work to deprive humanity of its right to good health and quality medical treatment.

Join us for this fascinating discussion about the conversion of one man now committed to bring truth and awareness to this critical topic.

AN IMPORTANT REQUEST FOR SUPPORT FOR VSRF LIVE:

PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.

For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.

Thank you for your support!

Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).