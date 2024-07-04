This week on VSRF LIVE we pay tribute to Independence Day, by celebrating a week in my life as a medical freedom fighter.

On this special Independence Day pre-recorded episode, we will take our viewers through the typical week for me, starting with my speech last week at the Fauci Protest Rally in San Rafael, CA, where disillusioned and confused narrative followers gathered to hear Fauci speak live at Dominican University on the launch of his new memoir. What they were not expecting was to hear from me through a bull horn as I set the record straight about Fauci's actual list of "accomplishments".

Next I traveled to the premier of the new, groundbreaking movie, Protocol 7, where I again made a speech to the crowd gathered before the screening and then attended the screening alongside Nurse Angela.

All of this occurs in between crunching and publishing studies and data, posting important findings and news to this Substack, and tirelessly pursuing the truth in an upside-down world where few can see the difference between fantasy and reality.

Join us and as always, bring some friends!

