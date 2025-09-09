This was an important hearing exposing the narrative. See Del Bigtree and Robert Malone in the audience.

US Senate Hearing today (Sept 9, 2025)

A new Henry Ford hospital study, done over decades, completed in 2020, shows the unvaccinated are far healthier than the vaccinated including on autism.

Watch Senator Blumenthal explain why we all should ignore this study, and the ten other studies that show the same thing. Basically, he claims that one unpublished study (from a highly pro-vax doctor) cannot override the “thousands of studies” claiming the vaccines are safe. But it can. This is the most important vax/unvax study every done in history. The scientists who did the study didn’t want to lose their jobs, be fired, or make their fellow scientists uncomfortable. So they left the study unpublished.

I personally knew about this study beforehand (Del told me under the condition I couldn’t tell anyone), but everyone respected the wishes of the scientists who didn’t want to be be fired if the study was published. So it FINALLY came out because Senator Johnson forced the issue.

Jake Scott, an infectious disease doctor at Stanford, claims the study is “fatally flawed by design” because of “detection bias”… he claims the unvaccinated kids saw doctors less often. But the study did sensitivity analysis on this and still found statistically significant outcome. And cancer was a negative control and showed no signal. This study was actually designed to show safety, not to challenge it.

Jake Scott treated over 100 COVID patients and lost over a dozen but he couldn’t quantify it. He treated patients with Remdesivir, cortical steroids (as advocated). He never used HCQ or ivermectin. He never heard of the Surgisphere study!

Jake Scott trusts the Commonwealth Fund study even though it was a blog post. Hmmm…

Jake Scott says a true vaxx / unvaxx trial is “unethical.”

Jake Scott said there are 661 studies (out of 1,088) on the vaccine safety using an (biologically or immunologically) inert “placebo” (like mercury and aluminum adjuvants) and an unvaccinated control group (and admits he hasn’t read through them), but Siri explained that only 3 trials were relevant to the childhood vaccines. Saline should be used!!! That should be the control. Chicken pox had only had 300 in the study, not placebo. Gardasil study was not placebo controlled. Gardasil had few hundred with a true placebo, but only after they had previous injections. So basically, no controlled studies. None of the 76 vaccines on the schedule meets the “placebo controlled” study. Not a single one.

The 154 million lives saved study? Based on guesswork and assumptions, not actual records. There were not CIs in the study! It can’t put bounds on the estimate! So 200M lives could have been lost. The DTP studies shows kids died at 10x the rate of kids not having the DTP. The measles vaccine is the other vaccine cited in the study. But measles declined 99% before the vaccines came out. So it’s upside down.

Scott said we have a measles pandemic, but if you do the math, there is no way RFK Jr. could have caused this with anything he said even if everyone believed him.

But there are only 10 studies comparing fully vaxxed vs. unvaxxed and 100% of them say unvaccinated are far healthier.

SLIGHT DIFFERENCE of opinion here.

Watch the mainstream media ignore this study like did the previous hearings.

Will this hearing prompt people in the Senate to do anything? Unlikely, no matter what is said.

Senator Blumenthal agrees science corruption is happening, but he thinks the corruption of science is actually happening the other way, e.g., the CDC director is fired and vaccines are being promoted as unsafe!



Watch it live on CHD. Excellent video by Highwire. Awesome testimonies by Aaron Siri and Toby Rogers.

Aaron Siri’s new book: a #1 best seller in Public Health on Amazon

What the experts say in public vs. what they say under oath in court is not the same! Can you believe it?

Vaccines are are a religion. Do you believe in cars? Do you believe in houses? No. But people believe in vaccines. This is what this book is about.

Forbidden Facts by Gavin de Becker

Did you know that the Institutes of Medicine (IOM) recommendations are all gamed? IOM is a private company, not a government agency.

Their meetings are all secret.

But now we have a transcript of the meetings and we find that they are told what to report and they spend all their time talking about how to present it to be convincing to people. They do not examine the evidence.

They are all spin doctors on how to promote a narrative. Never trust the IOM reports again!

This book takes you takes you on the inside of how the sausage is made.

This story of true crime includes:

bogus research, bribes,

compromised experts,

paid conspirators,

destruction of evidence, and

massive publicity campaigns to discredit people and truths that don’t fit official wishes.

The source material that clearly details how Government agencies and Big Pharma have routinely conspired to deceive the public on matters of profound importance like whether vaccines cause autism.

