Executive summary

In all of human history, there are no papers in the peer reviewed literature showing completely unvaccinated kids are less healthy than their vaccinated peers. Zero.

Yet there are many papers in the peer reviewed literature showing the opposite. If the studies are sufficiently powered, they all show the unvaccinated are healthier. Not by a little. By wide margins. And these are the kids within a pediatric practice so they are all seen by a doctor to check on their health status.

Furthermore, I couldn’t find a single verifiable in-family anecdote where the unvaccinated kids in the family were less healthy than their vaccinated siblings. Please answer the survey at the end of this article and let’s get your experience.

Grok couldn’t find a spontaneous post by any parent in the history of Twitter/X that posted such a story. It only found parents who spontaneously posted the opposite observation.

And when the vax-unvax health hypothesis was formally tested by Marcus Zervos at Henry Ford Health, after they discovered that unvaccinated kids were healthier, Zervos admitted on hidden camera that he would not publish the result because it would end his career, not because there was something wrong with the study.

His institution:

refused to cite any specific errors in the study (which was done by their top scientists), refused to answer any questions, likely put Zervos under a gag order not to speak about the study because Zervos has been completely silent about the study since it was disclosed. Not even a tweet. Complete silence.

The latest attempt to re-write history

I saw this X post today where HHS Secretary Kennedy is baffled as to why a paper published 6 years ago in SAGE Open Medicine showing unvaccinated kids are healthier now has an “Expression of Concern.”

What new information did they get?

They refuse to tell anyone.

Science has to operate in secrecy.

How the German KiGGS study found “no difference”

There is a German KiGGS study showed no statistical difference between groups. How was that done? Easy!

They make the comparison group so small that it is virtually impossible to have statistical significance!

Know how many fully unvaccinated kids in the retracted Thomas study? 561 unvaccinated kids in just one small clinic in the US.

But the German government could only find 94 unvaccinated kids in all of Germany.

Think about that… Paul Thomas in his clinic had 561 unvaccinated kids vs. 94 found in all of Germany.

So what does science do? They retract the Paul Thomas study and leave the study were the participant numbers were too small to detect a signal.

Even with the limited numbers, the KiGGS study found that for 11- to 17-year-olds, only 20.3% of unvaccinated kids had an atopic disease vs. 29.9% for vaccinated kids, a 50% increase in atopic disease for vaccinated kids. But because the sample sizes were so small, they can honestly declare this huge difference to be not statistically significant. This is how the game is played.

No in-family counterexamples have been spontaneously reported on X

I asked Grok to search the entire history of X for parents who posted observations about their kids.

Here is the result:

In every case where some kids were vaccinated, and some were unvaccinated, the parents reported the unvaccinated were healthier, e.g., “leagues healthier.”

Conversely, there were no reports of a parent posting the opposite, except for FakeScottDavis who claimed his unvaccinated kid was less healthy but provided no detail. And that post was ONLY after I challenged people and in direct reply to my post. It was not a spontaneous parent report.

So 100% of the spontaneous parent reports in the history of X document that the unvaccinated are far healthier, consistent with all the published research studies (and the unpublished Zervos study).

What is your experience?

If you have BOTH vaccinated and fully unvaccinated kids in your family, please take the following survey (survey results will show tomorrow for those curious so please do not vote):

Important: If you answered your vaccinated kids are healthier, please provide detail in the comments. It is important that your experience is highlighted.

Summary

No studies in human history published in the peer reviewed literature show vaccinated kids are uniformly healthier than their unvaccinated siblings. Zero evidence. All of them show the opposite (or are inconclusive because they keep the unvaccinated cohort extremely small).

SAGE Open Medicine would like to retract one of the studies doing the comparison so there would be less evidence for scientists to consider. But the reason they are investigating has to be kept secret so they public doesn’t know. This is how all paper retractions work; it’s all behind closed doors and everyone involved refuses to talk about it. It is baffling why they think doing all this in secret inspires confidence in science.

I talked to a journal editor of a very prominent PubMed indexed journal who admitted the papers are retracted because they were written by anti-vaxxers. But he swore me to secrecy before he admitted that to me because he still works at the journal and doesn’t want his staff to quit. That is the real reason why these retraction deliberations have to be kept secret: because they are not about science. I thought you should know that.

Share