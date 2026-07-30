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Colleen Snow's avatar
Colleen Snow
2h

I fat-thumbed the wrong answer! My one completely unvaccinated child has zero chronic health issues; my four others, with varying amounts of vaccines based on when we quit complying, all have something.

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Andrew_D's avatar
Andrew_D
2h

I accidentally hit the vaccinated button, wish I could take it back as my entire family, me, my wife, and all my children and grandchildren refused the jab. In my brother’s and sister’s families there have been many serious side effects and my brother just died 2 days ago from what I believe was vaccine caused.

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