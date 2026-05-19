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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
8h

grok cites the cdc. Anyone who cites the cdc has no intelligence, artificial or otherwise.

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In2ition's avatar
In2ition
8h

And the vax pushers simply don’t care…

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