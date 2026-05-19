Executive summary

Dr. Daniel Ninio started a Grok thread to discredit my work.

So I continued the conversation and asked Grok for the data and methods showing the COVID shots have saved “millions” of lives.

It first suggested the CDC data. I pointed out that the CDC data doesn’t allow us to measure the harm/benefit. Grok agreed.

It also suggested the UK data. So I had ChatGPT analyze the UK data and it showed the vaccinated died more during COVID waves than the unvaccinated.

So Grok said it’s because of selection bias.

Whoa! A selection bias that turns a supposed >5X COVID mortality advantage to a 45% disadvantage in just a few months?!?!? Color me skeptical. I asked Grok for the methodology and Grok agreed that there was none. All hand-waving.

In a 2021 trough-to-wave comparison, age-standardised all-cause mortality rose by 17.6% in the ever-vaccinated status group versus 12.1% in the unvaccinated group, a roughly 45% larger wave-period increase among the ever-vaccinated. That directional pattern is inconsistent with a simple strongly protective all-cause interpretation.

In other words, the data isn’t fitting the narrative at all.

This is probably why the UK office of national statistics refuses to release the record level data at any finer granularity than the very crude buckets they release now.

The Grok conversation

Here is the Grok conversation.

Too many real life datapoints to ignore

Or take the story of Jay Bonnar. Jay normally doesn’t lose any of his friends to death. But post-COVID shots, Jay lost 15 of his friends who all “died suddenly.” All were vaccinated. Four dropped dead within 24 hours of the shot. 3 of the 4 were ~30 years old, perfectly healthy before their death. Whoa. I personally verified each and every one of the deaths.

Summary

I asked Grok for the dispositive data and measurement method showing a benefit. What came back was data that showed it was more likely the vaccines caused the vaccinated to die more overall (all-cause mortality).

Grok admitted it can’t honestly “adjust” the data to make the problem go away.

So there you go.

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