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Drop Stix's avatar
Drop Stix
14h

Steve and Wayne, that link doesn't go to the wayback machine. Here's the first snapshot they took of that page:

https://web.archive.org/web/20240611235016/https://www.prinsesmaximacentrum.nl/en/news-events/news/the-princess-maxima-center-distances-itself-from-publication-excess-mortality-during-covid-19-pandemic

And here's what they wrote on that page:

[Blah blah blah]...

Originally, the idea was to look at the effect of COVID measures on, among other things, the mortality rate of children with cancer in low-income countries. During the course of the study, the focus shifted and diverted in a direction that we felt was too far from our expertise: pediatric oncology. We are not experts in epidemiology, nor do we want to give that impression. The Máxima Center therefore emphatically distances itself from this publication. We should have been more alert to the formation and results of this publication and will further investigate the way it was created. If it turns out that carelessness was involved in the realization of this publication, it will of course be withdrawn.

We, as the Princess Máxima Center, want to emphasize that we strongly support vaccination, and that this publication should certainly not be read as an argument against vaccination. The study in no way demonstrates a link between vaccinations and excess mortality; that is explicitly not the researchers' finding. We therefore regret that this impression has been created.

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Volker Birk's avatar
Volker Birk
19h

The paper is wrong because the results are unwanted. Simple as that. The Science® has spoken.

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