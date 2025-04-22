Executive summary

Just two pieces of very strong data (that are both impossible to explain if there wasn’t a causal link) were enough to cause ChatGPT to admit that it’s now more likely than not that vaccines cause autism:

My survey of 12,000 parents who were simply asked what diseases their kids have and how many vaccines they got. It shows more vaccines —> more autism. NOBODY wants to replicate my survey for some reason. Pediatrician Doug Hulstedt’s autism statistics. He had 44 cases of “rapid onset autism” in his medical practice. All 44 were within 7 days after a childhood vaccine. This is statistically impossible (1 chance in 1.7e13 that it happened by chance).

The survey (plot by ChatGPT)

The data points line up. A strong sign of causality is the effect is proportional to the dose. Check this out:

The conclusion

The full transcript

ChatGPT autism transcript

A word from my friend Jessica Rose

Summary

Through the generosity of a donor, I’ve funded a prominent autism research team to replicate and formalize these results.

In the meantime, anyone claiming vaccines don’t cause autism needs to explain these two pieces of evidence.

Relying on studies that show no association between vaccines and autism to justify there is no connection is silly. You cannot prove the null hypothesis.

The inability for researchers to find a connection is simply proof that the medical community is inept when it comes to executing observational trials that challenge the mainstream narrative. If the researchers talked to the parents directly, they’d realize their mistake. But they refuse to do that.

Even worse is that nobody is calling for CDC scientist William Thompson to publicly testify in Congress about the CDC ordering him to destroy all evidence linking vaccines and autism. They called him in to testify in a PRIVATE HEARING in the House and then everyone at the hearing went silent. Is that transparency?!?!

Where is the outrage from Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Maggie Hassan about keeping that hearing secret? I thought they wanted to know the truth. Why are they remaining silent?

