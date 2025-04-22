Two pieces of evidence that together show that vaccines cause autism
The burden of proof is now on the medical community to show the confounder. They can't do that because there isn't one.
Executive summary
Just two pieces of very strong data (that are both impossible to explain if there wasn’t a causal link) were enough to cause ChatGPT to admit that it’s now more likely than not that vaccines cause autism:
My survey of 12,000 parents who were simply asked what diseases their kids have and how many vaccines they got. It shows more vaccines —> more autism. NOBODY wants to replicate my survey for some reason.
Pediatrician Doug Hulstedt’s autism statistics. He had 44 cases of “rapid onset autism” in his medical practice. All 44 were within 7 days after a childhood vaccine. This is statistically impossible (1 chance in 1.7e13 that it happened by chance).
The survey (plot by ChatGPT)
The data points line up. A strong sign of causality is the effect is proportional to the dose. Check this out:
The conclusion
The full transcript
A word from my friend Jessica Rose
Summary
Through the generosity of a donor, I’ve funded a prominent autism research team to replicate and formalize these results.
In the meantime, anyone claiming vaccines don’t cause autism needs to explain these two pieces of evidence.
Relying on studies that show no association between vaccines and autism to justify there is no connection is silly. You cannot prove the null hypothesis.
The inability for researchers to find a connection is simply proof that the medical community is inept when it comes to executing observational trials that challenge the mainstream narrative. If the researchers talked to the parents directly, they’d realize their mistake. But they refuse to do that.
Even worse is that nobody is calling for CDC scientist William Thompson to publicly testify in Congress about the CDC ordering him to destroy all evidence linking vaccines and autism. They called him in to testify in a PRIVATE HEARING in the House and then everyone at the hearing went silent. Is that transparency?!?!
Where is the outrage from Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Maggie Hassan about keeping that hearing secret? I thought they wanted to know the truth. Why are they remaining silent?
Thank you, Steve Kirsch.
You ask, "Where is the outrage from Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Maggie Hassan about keeping that hearing secret? I thought they wanted to know the truth. Why are they remaining silent?"
My ChatWhuttevah says:
MAYBE IT COULD POSSIBLY KINDA SORTA BE BECAUSE THEY ARE
(a) SUFFERING FROM BRAIN FOG
(b) THE FAITHFUL OF YE OLDE VACCINE RELIGION
(c) IN RECEIPT OF LARGE CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS FROM BIG PHARMA
(d) ALL OF THE ABOVE
Spine less Congressman in DC keep the vaccine industry healthy! What say you Dick Durbin?