The evidence of the pulmonary infarction injury

Here’s the evidence of his vaccine side effect. He said nothing publicly about his COVID vaccine injury. The only reason we even know about this is because Rand Paul made his diary public.

The VAERS data shows the COVID vaccine is the only vaccine in the history of VAERS with a significant number of pulmonary infarction events

Below is a side effect report, by vaccine type, for all vaccines in VAERS going back over 35 years. As you can see, the ONLY vaccine in history causing this side effect is the COVID vaccine.

Onset timing

Fauci was vaxxed in January 2021 (second Moderna shot) and had the infarction in June, 5 months later. So I verified that the onset interval was consistent with reported onsets. But note that very few people will report onsets over 30 days because they won’t make the connection and think, “Oh, that’s not related.” So onsets >30 days are artificially reduced. Still the numbers are significant.

Summary

So Fauci really did believe the vaccine worked because his diary is evidence that he really took it and was seriously injured from it.

Instead of warning people, he kept his injury quiet in order to reduce vaccine hesitancy.

After all, it would look really bad if the public knew that the #1 proponent of the “safe and effective” COVID vaccine had sustained a serious vaccine injury, wouldn’t it?

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