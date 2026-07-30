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Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
5h

Fauci is a little rat, that's quite obvious by now. Had he come out and said he had made many mistakes, the people would have forgiven the man. Instead, his guilt is all too obvious. One thing we all seem to forget is that Pres. Trump appointed Judas Pence as the head of the Covid Task Force. It was quisling Pence who gave us Fauci, Birx and Redfield.

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pepperspapa's avatar
pepperspapa
5h

My sister as well. Found unconscious a few days after the shot. Later had a stroke. Now in a nursing home. How many never got reported? Sadly her family were believers in Fauci Magic.

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