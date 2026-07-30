Tony Fauci was COVID vaccine injured
Pulmonary infarction is a known side effect of the COVID vaccine. Fauci had it, got treated for it, and instead of warning people, he remained silent to avoid creating vaccine hesitancy.
The evidence of the pulmonary infarction injury
Here’s the evidence of his vaccine side effect. He said nothing publicly about his COVID vaccine injury. The only reason we even know about this is because Rand Paul made his diary public.
The VAERS data shows the COVID vaccine is the only vaccine in the history of VAERS with a significant number of pulmonary infarction events
Below is a side effect report, by vaccine type, for all vaccines in VAERS going back over 35 years. As you can see, the ONLY vaccine in history causing this side effect is the COVID vaccine.
Onset timing
Fauci was vaxxed in January 2021 (second Moderna shot) and had the infarction in June, 5 months later. So I verified that the onset interval was consistent with reported onsets. But note that very few people will report onsets over 30 days because they won’t make the connection and think, “Oh, that’s not related.” So onsets >30 days are artificially reduced. Still the numbers are significant.
Summary
So Fauci really did believe the vaccine worked because his diary is evidence that he really took it and was seriously injured from it.
Instead of warning people, he kept his injury quiet in order to reduce vaccine hesitancy.
After all, it would look really bad if the public knew that the #1 proponent of the “safe and effective” COVID vaccine had sustained a serious vaccine injury, wouldn’t it?
Fauci is a little rat, that's quite obvious by now. Had he come out and said he had made many mistakes, the people would have forgiven the man. Instead, his guilt is all too obvious. One thing we all seem to forget is that Pres. Trump appointed Judas Pence as the head of the Covid Task Force. It was quisling Pence who gave us Fauci, Birx and Redfield.
My sister as well. Found unconscious a few days after the shot. Later had a stroke. Now in a nursing home. How many never got reported? Sadly her family were believers in Fauci Magic.